Cameroon Military Invades Remote Ajaman Village, Residents Face Violence and Destruction

Last Friday, the remote community of Ajaman was shaken by an unprovoked military invasion by Cameroon’s armed forces, causing significant distress and destruction among villagers. The military reportedly trekked 17 hours to reach Ajaman—a village with no roads, schools, hospitals, or phone network, and largely forgotten by the government—targeting the community in a search for a separatist leader known as “General Striker.”

According to witnesses, the soldiers forced villagers from their homes, subjected residents to severe beatings, and destroyed property indiscriminately. Even elderly men and women were reportedly beaten, while young men were attacked so violently that some required emergency medical treatment across the border in Nigeria.

For years, Ajaman has endured isolation, with villagers needing to trek over 12 hours to access even the most basic infrastructure. Now, despite the government’s long-standing neglect of this community, the military’s sudden interest has brought violence and hardship.

Residents of Ajaman fear a recurrence of the military incursion, as soldiers have reportedly threatened to return in December. The community is calling for attention to these actions and for intervention to protect them from further violence.