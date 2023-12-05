Connect with us

Chariot Hotel Fire Brings Unexpected Relief to Buea Residents
Published

2 weeks ago

on

mass murder scheme in ambazonia

Title: Chariot Hotel Fire Brings Unexpected Relief to Buea Residents

By Mbah Godlove

In a surprising turn of events, residents of Buea, the capital of Ambazonia, have expressed joy following a fire that engulfed part of the renowned Chariot Hotel.

On Wednesday, December 6, news of the incident spread, and instead of extending condolences to the CPDM owner and management, locals were reportedly relieved that the hotel, and not human lives, fell victim to the flames. Allegations have surfaced that the hotel, once perceived as a place of relaxation, has been associated with tragic incidents, particularly during past Decembers.

Concerns about mysterious deaths and drownings linked to the establishment have led some residents to view the fire as a form of relief, with one resident stating, “I am very happy because no one would die now that this year’s sacrifice has taken place in the form of fire.”

While the cause of the fire remains unclear, suspicions of foul play have emerged, with many pointing fingers at the hotel owner for allegedly prioritizing profit over public safety. The incident has revived anxieties about the venue’s safety, especially during the December festive period, following a tragic incident involving a student in the hotel’s swimming pool section a year ago.

