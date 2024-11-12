Ambazonian Unity Forces Strike Back Against Colonial Soldiers in Noni

By Mbah Godlove

In a show of resilience and unity, Ambazonian freedom fighters recently carried out a successful operation against colonial forces in Noni, Bui County. Despite the challenges they face, the fighters remain determined in their quest for liberation.

The “Unity Warriors of Bui,” together with fighters from neighbouring Donga Mantung County, launched an offensive on a local market that has reportedly been a frequent site of extortion by colonial soldiers. The operation, which targeted members of the elite Cameroonian Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), was reportedly a success, resulting in the deaths of four soldiers without any reported injuries among the freedom fighters.

This victory is a significant morale boost for the fighters, who operate under difficult conditions and with limited resources. Persistent issues, such as internal disunity among leaders, inadequate funding, and insufficient weaponry, have made the struggle for Ambazonian independence more challenging. However, this recent success underscores their commitment to the cause and the unity that can be achieved even in the face of adversity.

The fighters see this operation as a step forward in their goal to free Ambazonia from what they describe as colonial occupation. While challenges remain, the unity and resolve demonstrated in this operation provide hope for the movement and reaffirm the fighters’ dedication to their people’s liberation.