Manyu Strike Leaves Colonial Soldiers In Hot Oil.

By Mbah Godlove.

Ambazonia Forces have inflicted heavy casualties on Cameroon regime forces following a fierce battle in Ekok, Manyu County of the Southern zone.

In the early hours of Monday, July 24, a contingent of French Cameroun forces comprising two police and a gendarme was ambushed and all three crushed to death, local media have reported.

The attack that had been well coordinated with local collaboration came after the colonial administration in Manyu had begun boasting that they were in control.

BN gathered that one of the corpses was carried away by Ambazonia Forces who are poised to bring down anything French Cameroun in the county.

It is unclear why the freedom fighters took along the lifeless body of the colonial soldier.