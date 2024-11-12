Ambazonians Urged to Raise Awareness as Cameroon Faces Human Rights Scrutiny in Geneva

Tomorrow, November 13, 2024, the Cameroonian government will appear before the Committee Against Torture at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. This appearance, addressing issues of torture and the humane treatment of detainees, comes amid widespread allegations that torture and abuse have become routine practices within the Republic of Cameroon (LRC), particularly targeting Ambazonian detainees.

Observers expect Cameroonian officials to present their defense, potentially downplaying or denying allegations of abuse. However, numerous reports suggest that such treatment remains prevalent, especially among Ambazonians, who have reportedly faced systematic and severe abuse.

In response, Ambazonian activists are calling on the public to raise awareness on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), using hashtags like #UnitedAgainstTorture and #Cameroun to bring visibility to the issue. The aim is to highlight the stories of those affected, share documented incidents, and reach international human rights organizations, including @UN_HRC and @UN, to press for accountability and reform.

Advocates encourage supporters to share relevant content within their networks, amplifying the call for an end to torture and pushing forward efforts to safeguard human rights in the region.