Former U.S. Diplomat Welcomes Rubio’s Nomination for Secretary of State, Citing His Support for Southern Cameroonians

In a recent social media post, former Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy expressed enthusiasm over Senator Marco Rubio’s anticipated nomination for U.S. Secretary of State by President Donald Trump. Nagy highlighted Rubio’s long-standing commitment to justice for Southern Cameroonians, also known as Ambazonians, who have been involved in a prolonged struggle for self-determination.

“When I was Assistant Secretary of State, Rubio was among the few members of Congress showing great interest in justice for Southern Cameroonians,” Nagy wrote. He praised the senator’s dedication to the Ambazonian cause, noting that his support was pivotal in bringing international attention to the human rights abuses and calls for autonomy in Southern Cameroon.

The Southern Cameroonian, or Ambazonian, struggle centers on grievances over marginalization and political oppression within Cameroon. Over recent years, this region has witnessed escalating violence and displacement, with various advocacy groups and international bodies pushing for a resolution to the crisis. Rubio’s involvement in the U.S. Senate has previously spotlighted the challenges faced by Ambazonians, emphasizing the need for diplomatic engagement and justice.

With Rubio potentially taking on the role of Secretary of State, Nagy underscored the opportunity for Ambazonians to rally and amplify their cause on the global stage. “Now, [there is] a need for unity more than ever for Ambazonians to make their case,” he wrote, encouraging Ambazonian groups and supporters to strengthen their collective voice.

If confirmed, Rubio’s appointment could signify a more focused U.S. diplomatic stance on human rights and justice issues in Cameroon, giving hope to advocates who have long sought international intervention and support for Southern Cameroonians.