The Ambazonia Defense Forces (ADF) for Bui State, under the leadership of Deputy Supreme Commander LG Capo, have issued a ban on the forthcoming Ngonnso Cultural Festival, originally scheduled to take place in Kumbo from November 27 to December 4, 2024. This announcement was made during a public appearance in the central market square of Kumbo on November 16, 2024, a mere ten days before the event’s commencement. This declaration has intensified discussions around cultural autonomy and the political dynamics within the region.

The ADF’s stance aligns with recent audio communications released by the Ambazonia State Army (ASA) under the Sako Regime. These communications also opposed the festival, reflecting rare consensus between factions that often diverge on strategy and leadership. Both groups argue that the festival, as planned, undermines the cultural sovereignty of the Nso people. They contend that Nso culture should not be “imported” from Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon, and imposed on the local population. Instead, they assert that the custodian of Nso culture, His Royal Majesty El Hadj Sehm Mbinglo I, should lead the planning and execution of such events directly from the Nso Palace, ensuring that the process involves all members of the Nso community without external interference or military presence.

Despite the ADF and ASA’s shared position, other influential groups in the region, such as the Bui FM from the Independent Group and the Bui Restoration Force (ARF) under its Major General, have remained silent on this matter. This absence of public commentary has sparked speculation about their stance and whether they may eventually weigh in on this contentious issue. For now, their lack of response adds an element of uncertainty to the broader regional dynamics surrounding the festival.

The ADF clarified that their opposition is not directed against Nso traditions or the broader spectrum of cultural activities in the region. Rather, the ban specifically targets the organization of the Ngonnso Festival under the current framework, which they perceive as a challenge to local cultural integrity. By taking this stance, the ADF and ASA seek to position themselves as protectors of Nso heritage, emphasizing the importance of local agency in cultural preservation.

This development reflects the intricate interplay of cultural, political, and security concerns that characterize the region. The prohibition of the Ngonnso Festival underscores the broader tensions between separatist movements, traditional authority structures, and the Cameroonian central government. It raises critical questions about the feasibility of large-scale cultural events in areas affected by conflict and the long-term implications for cultural preservation in Nso. As the situation unfolds, stakeholders across various domains will need to navigate these complexities with caution and foresight.