Mark Bareta Stings French Cameroun After News Of Committee To Hunt Sponsors OF Independence War Go Viral

By Mbah Godlove

Renowned Ambazonian Leader, Mark Bareta has rubbished a recent move by the colonial government setting up a committee to investigate and try activists financing the war in Ambazonia.

The Belgium-based activist took to his tweeter handle on Thursday, December 8 to expose what he qualified as French Cameroun’s stupidity of stilling glory where it was not needed.

Following reports of three Ambazonian comrades who are appearing in court in the US in connection to the war in their homeland, the colonial regime recently revealed it was constituting a committee to accelerate the arrest and trial of any Southern Cameroonians sponsoring the ongoing armed conflict in Ambazonia.

Mark Bareta saw the announcement of such a committee as a way to show that there has been some collaboration with the US government to round up the three Ambazonians and that many more would be facing the same situation in the days ahead.

The CEO of BaretaNews however thinks the colonial regime is using a situation it knows nothing about to pride itself.

The activist, without mincing words, disclosed that the Yaounde regime knows all those fueling the war at home and only wants to give the wrong impression to attract the sympathy of us government.

He went on to say that, Ambazonians in the diaspora shall continue to fund the war even more. Self Defense is a right