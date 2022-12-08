Connect with us

News

Mark Bareta Stings French Cameroun After News Of Committee To Hunt Sponsors OF Independence War Go Viral
Advertisement

News

Moja Moja Could Soon Pay For Atrocities On Ambazonians

News

Ambazonian PWDs Observe International Day in Pain And Anguish

News

Act Of Theft Multiplies In Bambili As Festive Period Approaches

News

Colonial Regional Vice Council President Sends Desperate Words To Yaounde Regime

News

Colonial Brutality Crescendos As Young Man Is Disappeared From Hospital Bed

News

Kumba-Buea Road: Colonial Soldier Sexually Assaults Teenager

News

Denizens Pay Price of Kumba Road Multiple Colonial Control Posts

News

Ambazonians Observe 40th Anniversary Of Colonial New Deal Regime In Agony

News

Tension Among Colonial Administrators After Abortive Wum Attack.

News

Mark Bareta Stings French Cameroun After News Of Committee To Hunt Sponsors OF Independence War Go Viral

Published

1 week ago

on

Mark Bareta Stings French Cameroun After News Of Committee To Hunt Sponsors OF Independence War Go Viral

By Mbah Godlove

Renowned Ambazonian Leader, Mark Bareta has rubbished a recent move by the colonial government setting up a committee to investigate and try activists financing the war in Ambazonia.

The Belgium-based activist took to his tweeter handle on Thursday, December 8 to expose what he qualified as French Cameroun’s stupidity of stilling glory where it was not needed.

Following reports of three Ambazonian comrades who are appearing in court in the US in connection to the war in their homeland, the colonial regime recently revealed it was constituting a committee to accelerate the arrest and trial of any Southern Cameroonians sponsoring the ongoing armed conflict in Ambazonia.

Mark Bareta saw the announcement of such a committee as a way to show that there has been some collaboration with the US government to round up the three Ambazonians and that many more would be facing the same situation in the days ahead.

The CEO of BaretaNews however thinks the colonial regime is using a situation it knows nothing about to pride itself.

The activist, without mincing words, disclosed that the Yaounde regime knows all those fueling the war at home and only wants to give the wrong impression to attract the sympathy of us government.

He went on to say that, Ambazonians in the diaspora shall continue to fund the war even more. Self Defense is a right

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.