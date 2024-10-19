Cameroon’s Presidential Absence Sparks Calls for Constitutional Inquiry Amid Speculation of Power Shift

Douala, October 17, 2024 — Amid mounting speculation about the prolonged absence of President Paul Biya from Yaoundé, a letter from TAMFU & Co. Law Firm has surfaced, urging the President of Cameroon’s National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, to address the situation as a potential constitutional crisis. The letter raises concerns over a possible vacancy in the Presidency, citing constitutional provisions that require the President’s duties to be conducted from the nation’s capital, Yaoundé.

In a communication dated October 17, 2024, the law firm, led by Barrister TAMFU Richard, calls for urgent action to be taken regarding the President’s prolonged stay in Geneva. The letter refers to a recent statement from the Civil Cabinet, which claimed that President Biya continues to exercise his duties from Geneva following a visit to Beijing. However, it notes that this contradicts the requirement for the head of state to operate from Yaoundé, as defined by the 1996 Constitution.

A Legal Quagmire and the Role of Cameroon’s Parliament

The letter from TAMFU & Co. highlights a critical constitutional issue: whether the President’s extended absence from his official seat of power could be considered a “dereliction of duty” and thus create a legal basis for declaring a vacancy in the presidency. The 1996 Constitution mandates that Yaoundé is the official base for the President’s operations, a provision meant to ensure that the leadership is directly involved in national governance and readily accessible to the institutions of state power.

While this legal argument raises important questions, the situation also underscores the complexities of Cameroon’s political system, where the separation of powers has often been called into question. The letter urges the President of the National Assembly to refer the matter to the Constitutional Council. However, whether the National Assembly, dominated by the ruling party, will take such a step remains uncertain.

Cameroon’s political system is characterized by a strong executive branch that has historically overshadowed the legislative and judicial branches. This has led to concerns about the independence of the Constitutional Council, which is seen by many as being closely aligned with the executive’s interests. The question now is whether the parliament, led by long-time ally of the president, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, will exercise its authority to address this constitutional dilemma.

Will Parliament Act?

The letter places significant pressure on the President of the National Assembly to act, but the response is far from assured. Historically, the Cameroonian parliament has rarely taken a stance that contradicts the executive branch. Given the tight control over the state apparatus, including the security forces and the judiciary, the prospects for an independent investigation into the president’s absence remain dim.

Yet, the stakes are high. If the parliament fails to act, it could reinforce perceptions of institutional weakness and a lack of genuine checks and balances in Cameroon’s governance. This, in turn, could fuel further speculation about a power struggle within the ruling elite and exacerbate tensions in an already volatile political environment. The absence of President Biya from the country’s political heart comes at a time of heightened regional instability, particularly with the ongoing conflict in the Anglophone regions, where calls for independence continue to gain momentum.

Barrister TAMFU’s letter emphasizes that if the President’s prolonged absence is indeed a dereliction of duty, the constitutional mechanisms must be employed to determine a way forward. However, without the will of the parliament to push the issue, this legal argument may remain just that—an argument without enforcement.

Tamfu’s Letter

A Nation at a Crossroads

As Cameroon awaits a response, the country stands at a crossroads. The speculation about President Biya’s health and his prolonged stay in Geneva has sparked rumors of a power vacuum that could destabilize the nation’s political order. The potential for a constitutional crisis looms, with many Cameroonians hoping for a resolution that respects the rule of law.

But with a history of centralized power and limited checks on the executive, the path to such a resolution remains unclear. For now, the focus turns to the President of the National Assembly and whether he will initiate the constitutional process to investigate the alleged vacancy in the presidency. The decision, or lack thereof, could set a significant precedent for Cameroon’s governance and its future political stability.

In a time of uncertainty, Cameroonians and observers alike are watching closely to see if this potential crisis will trigger a shift in the balance of power, or if the entrenched political structures will once again resist change.