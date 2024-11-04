Breastfeeding Mother in Buea Falls Victim to Deception

By Mbah Godlove

The Ambazonian conflict, now nearing its eighth year, has left many in despair, including a breastfeeding mother in Buea, who recently fell prey to a distressing act of deception. Her experience is a stark reminder of the hardships faced by ordinary citizens amid the ongoing struggle for independence.

The incident unfolded over the weekend when a teenage boy, approximately 15 years old, was going door-to-door selling yogurt and cakes in Buea. In the scorching afternoon heat, a nursing mother sought some relief with a yogurt purchase. However, when she offered a 10,000 CFA colonial note, the young seller informed her he needed to fetch change from a nearby store, asking her to hold onto his bag — ostensibly containing cooking oil — as collateral.

After waiting for hours with no sign of the seller, curiosity prompted her to check the bag, with the help of neighbours, only to discover it contained bottles filled with water instead of the promised oil. Heartbroken and in tears, the woman recounted her ordeal, stating that this 10,000 CFA was her last means of support for herself and her child.

As she continues to search in vain for the young seller, her experience reflects the deeper struggles caused by the protracted conflict. This incident illustrates the desperate circumstances that force even young citizens into deceptive survival tactics, fueling calls for urgent collective action.

For over sixty years, Ambazonians have endured such daily challenges, heightened under ongoing colonial conditions. On Mondays, as locals observe stay-at-home orders in solidarity with freedom forces and the thousands detained across Ambazonia and French Cameroun, the plight of citizens like this mother underscores the increasing urgency of their collective struggle for independence.