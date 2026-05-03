In another shocking twist inside Ambazonia territory, a soldier of La République’s occupation forces has been gunned down by his own colleague during a night patrol in Nkambe, Donga Mantung County. The incident, which authorities are now struggling to contain, exposes once more the confusion and fear gripping enemy ranks deep inside Ground Zero.

The shooting reportedly took place around 10 p.m. on Friday, May 1, at the Nkambe Grandstand. The fallen soldier, identified as Marshal Adama, was hit by a bullet fired by a fellow regime soldier as their unit moved through the area under unclear circumstances. He died instantly on the spot, marking yet another loss within a military already battling low morale across Ambazonia.

As gunshots rang out across Nkambe town, panic quickly spread among civilians who initially believed that Ambazonia Restoration Forces had launched a fresh assault on the occupation troops. Residents scrambled for safety, a common reaction in a zone where the presence of La République forces often brings tension and uncertainty.

However, investigations later confirmed that no Ambazonia fighter was involved in the incident. Instead, it was a clear case of what the regime has described as “friendly fire,” a term increasingly used to mask internal disarray within their ranks operating in Ambazonian territory.

Sources indicate that the soldier responsible for the fatal shooting has since been arrested and placed in detention. Authorities claim an investigation is ongoing, though such probes rarely bring transparency or accountability in similar past incidents across Ground Zero.

This latest development in Nkambe highlights the growing disorder within La République’s military presence in Ambazonia. As their forces continue to operate in unfamiliar terrain under constant psychological pressure, incidents like these reinforce what many on the ground already know: the occupiers are not only battling Ambazonia fighters but are increasingly turning their weapons on themselves.