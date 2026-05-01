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Pythons of Boyo Claim Hit on La République Forces in Tubah Axis

In what many are already describing as another heavy blow to occupying forces, reports confirm that two soldiers of La République du Cameroun have been sent to an early grave following a daring midday ambush in Kedjom Keku, a village in the Tubah Subdivision of Ambazonia’s North West County.

According to local sources on the ground, the operation was carried out by the feared Ambazonia Restoration Forces unit known as the “Pythons of Boyo,” a group that has consistently maintained dominance across Boyo County and its surrounding zones. The fighters reportedly targeted a military checkpoint manned by colonial troops, sparking a fierce exchange that ended with two regime soldiers lying lifeless.

Witness accounts indicate that the strike was swift and calculated, leaving the enemy disoriented. The Pythons, known for their mastery of guerrilla tactics, are said to have melted back into the terrain shortly after executing the operation, leaving no trace behind.

As is now typical after such humiliating losses, La République’s forces have reacted with heightened tension across the area. Residents report increased harassment at control points, intensified checks on drivers, and a surge in troop deployment as the regime scrambles to reassert control over a land it continues to struggle to dominate.

No arrests have been reported, and the colonial administration remains silent on the exact circumstances of the attack. Meanwhile, the people of Kedjom Keku and its environs once again find themselves caught in the crossfire of a protracted liberation struggle that shows no signs of slowing down.

On Ground Zero, one message is clear. The resistance remains active. The war for Ambazonia is far from over.

 
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