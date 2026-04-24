Eric Tano Tataw, 39, widely known across social media as “Garri Master,” has pleaded guilty before a US federal court in Baltimore.

According to court proceedings in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, on Thursday, April 23, 2026, Tataw admitted to defrauding the U.S. government of more than $160,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Prosecutors revealed that between 2020 and 2021, he used his company, National Telegraph LLC, to manipulate the Paycheck Protection Program by inflating staff numbers, fabricating payroll records, and submitting false tax documents.

Investigators say the scheme allowed him to secure approximately $163,302, while he also attempted to access an additional $150,000 through another federal relief channel. Much of the funds, authorities noted, was diverted for personal use, raising serious questions about intent and credibility.

The case took a more troubling turn when the court heard that Tataw attempted to obstruct justice. Following the 2023 subpoena of a witness, he allegedly handed her falsified documents and instructed her to present them as legitimate evidence before a grand jury. He further encouraged her to alter tax filings to align with the fabricated narrative, a move prosecutors described as a deliberate attempt to mislead the US justice system.

While sentencing remains pending, Tataw faces up to 30 years in prison on the bank fraud charge alone.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews