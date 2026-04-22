Daylight raid exposes growing strength of restoration forces as fear grips Fako hinterlands

Tension has engulfed Muyuka Sub-Division in Fako County after a daring daytime operation by Ambazonian restoration forces targeted a La République military outpost in Owe village. The attack, described by locals as bold and highly coordinated, has once more signalled that Ground Zero remains firmly contested.

According to eyewitness accounts, the operation unfolded in the early evening hours while daylight still covered the skies over Owe. Fighters believed to be part of a specialised Ambazonian unit, reputed for precision ambush tactics, reportedly moved in with confidence following recent successful actions in Bambui and Ndop in the Northern Zone. Their message was clear. Muyuka could not be left behind in the resistance.

Sources say the fighters advanced quietly and encircled the camp where colonial forces were allegedly resting, unaware. The element of surprise worked to full effect. Within moments, heavy gunfire erupted, shattering the calm and throwing the entire locality into panic.

Residents report that several La République soldiers fled in confusion, abandoning their weapons as the confrontation intensified. The exchange of fire reportedly lasted close to four hours, leaving behind signs of heavy impact, though exact casualty figures remain unclear.

The situation brought movement in and out of Owe to a complete halt. Civilians remained indoors as fear spread across the surrounding communities in Muyuka. The audacity of the operation has left many questioning the control and preparedness of occupying forces in Fako County.

This latest attack adds to a growing pattern of coordinated strikes across Ambazonia, reinforcing claims by restoration forces that they remain active, organised, and capable of hitting strategic targets at will.