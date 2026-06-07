Friends of Ambazonia Congratulates White House Prayer for Our Nation on 28th Anniversary

By James Agbor | BaretaNews

Friends of Ambazonia Inc., a United States-based advocacy and humanitarian organization, has extended warm congratulations to the organizers, founders, partners, and participants of the 28th Annual White House Prayer for Our Nation, recognizing the event’s nearly three decades of commitment to faith, prayer, and national renewal.

In a message signed by Dr. Emmanuel Nji Tita, President and Chief Executive Officer of Friends of Ambazonia Inc., the organization praised the White House Prayer movement for its enduring role in bringing together people of faith to seek spiritual renewal, righteous leadership, and healing for nations.

The White House Prayer initiative, which traces its origins to the late 1990s, has become a major annual gathering focused on prayer for national leaders, communities, and the spiritual well-being of the United States and other nations. The movement emphasizes unity in prayer and civic responsibility through faith-based engagement.

A Message of Unity and Hope

In his congratulatory statement, Dr. Tita highlighted the significance of the prayer movement’s achievements over the past 28 years.

“For nearly three decades, this remarkable movement has united people of faith in prayer for spiritual renewal, righteous leadership, national healing, and the advancement of God’s purposes throughout our communities and nations.”

He further commended the organizers for their unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of prayer and hope during a period when many nations continue to face social, political, and economic challenges.

The Friends of Ambazonia leader expressed confidence that the gathering would continue to inspire individuals and communities to pursue unity, revival, and divine direction.

Prayers for Continued Impact

Addressing participants of the event, Dr. Tita offered prayers for strength, wisdom, and expanded influence as they continue their mission of intercession and national transformation.

According to the statement, the 28th anniversary should serve as a milestone that ushers in a new season of spiritual awakening and greater impact across nations.

“May the Lord strengthen your resolve, enlarge your influence, and reward your faithful service,” the message stated, while also praying for continued blessings upon the White House Prayer for Our Nation movement as it touches lives and communities.

Ambazonian Solidarity with Global Faith Movements

The congratulatory message also reflects Friends of Ambazonia’s commitment to building international partnerships rooted in faith, humanitarian service, and advocacy for justice and peace.

For many Ambazonians in the diaspora, faith-based diplomacy and international engagement remain important avenues for raising awareness about the aspirations and challenges facing the people of Southern Cameroons. The organization’s gesture underscores its desire to connect the Ambazonian cause with broader global conversations centered on peace, justice, leadership, and human dignity.

Looking Ahead

As the White House Prayer for Our Nation celebrates its 28th anniversary, Friends of Ambazonia expressed optimism that the movement will continue to inspire millions through prayer, unity, and service.

Concluding his message, Dr. Emmanuel Nji Tita wished the organization many more years of fruitful ministry and thanked its leadership for their dedication to impacting lives, communities, and nations for the glory of God.

The statement stands as a testament to the growing relationship between faith communities across continents and their shared belief in prayer as a force for national healing, reconciliation, and hope.

“Congratulations on this significant milestone, and may the Lord grant you many more years of fruitful ministry.” – Dr. Emmanuel Nji Tita, President/CEO, Friends of Ambazonia Inc.