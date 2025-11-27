Breaking News: Shocking Revelations from Lassin – Biya Regime’s Military Accused of Systemic Child Rape and Exploitation in Noni Sub-Division

By Andre Momo, BaretaNews November 27, 2025

In a damning appeal that exposes the rotting underbelly of Paul Biya’s authoritarian regime, parents and school administrators from Saint Joseph Catholic Comprehensive College in Lassin, Noni Sub-Division, have come forward with harrowing allegations of widespread sexual abuse of minors by Cameroonian military personnel. The letter, dated November 17, 2025, and addressed to the Divisional Officer of Noni Sub-Division, paints a grim picture of a community torn apart by the very “forces of law and order” deployed by Yaoundé to supposedly maintain security amid the ongoing Anglophone crisis.

The appeal, signed by Rev. Fr. Paul Vela, the school’s principal, along with concerned parents and stamped with official seals from the Fon of Lassin and the Diocese of Kumbo, details how the arrival of Biya’s military has transformed a once-safe locality into a nightmare of exploitation and violence. “We thought our community was safe and insecure [sic], but now no longer an issue,” the letter states, before delving into the core complaint: military officers are allegedly preying on children as young as 14 for sexual gratification, turning schools and homes into hunting grounds for predators in uniform.

According to the document, these abuses have escalated to the point where families are forced to remove children from their homes and house them in school dormitories for protection. The letter accuses soldiers of raping minors, buying them phones for “easy communication and access,” and fostering an environment rife with sexual immoralities and scandals. “Apart from raping the children, they have turn families apart and put these minors against their parents,” it reads. “Our schools have been deluged by sexual immoralities and sexual scandals caused by our army here in Lassin.”

The signatories do not mince words in calling out the hypocrisy of Biya’s regime, which claims to uphold law and order while its forces allegedly flout Cameroon’s own legal protections for minors. They reference the Cameroon National Educational Guidelines No. 93/004 of 1998 on protection of minors from sexual abuse, as well as Penal Code provisions that classify any person below 18 years as a child vulnerable to aggravated rape—punishable more severely when the victim is a minor. The letter also invokes Law No. 2017/012 of July 12, 2017, on the Code of Military Justice, Section 9, demanding accountability for these crimes.

In a bold move, the appeal names specific victims and perpetrators, noting that the listed military officers’ names “might not actually be their real names but that’s how they are called.” The alleged victims, all students aged 14 to 16, include:

Shey Yoland (14 years)

Usmanu Sheriff (15 years)

Blessing Nforya (16 years)

Shey Caline (14 years)

The accused military officers are:

Belmine (Kalash)

Belsalla

Bathalgal (Junior)

Eric (Emana)

Parents of the victims, including Shey Etienne and Ching Blessing, Usmanu Dafuma Chi-Yu, and Totah Vipioni, have also signed the letter, underscoring the personal toll of these atrocities.

This is not an isolated incident but a symptom of the broader brutality inflicted by Biya’s regime on the Ambazonian people. For years, under the guise of combating “separatists,” Yaoundé has flooded the North West and South West regions with troops notorious for human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, torture, and now, systemic child exploitation. The letter warns of a “different turn in the last weeks” where military personnel have infiltrated markets, colleges, and communities, preying on the vulnerable with impunity. “The forces of law put in charge of us here have turn against our students, daughters and children,” it laments. “They use our children for their sexual gratification; the real issue has come because all the children concerned are minors below the ages of 18 and even 14 years.”

BaretaNews condemns in the strongest terms the Biya regime’s complicity in these heinous acts. How can a government that has clung to power for over four decades through repression and corruption claim moral authority when its soldiers are accused of turning minors into victims of state-sponsored terror? The appeal calls for immediate action, urging the Divisional Officer to handle the matter “with the greatest care and promptness” and to lay down the Code of Military Justice to curb these crimes.

As the Anglophone crisis drags on, fueled by Biya’s refusal to address legitimate grievances, stories like this from Lassin remind us that the true terrorists are often those in uniform, backed by a despotic regime in Yaoundé. We stand with the parents, students, and community of Lassin in demanding justice, accountability, and an end to the occupation. The international community must take note: Biya’s Cameroon is a breeding ground for atrocities, and silence is complicity.