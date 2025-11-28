Deadly Clash in Nchum-Bafut: Government Forces Suffer Heavy Losses in Ambush by Ambazonia Fighters

By Mbah Godlove BaretaNews Nchum-Bafut, Northwest Region – November 28, 2025

In a brutal early morning ambush that has sent shockwaves through the community, at least two Cameroonian government forces were killed, one abducted, and another left seriously injured during a fierce shootout with Ambazonia separatist fighters in Nchum-Bafut. The incident, which unfolded amid the ongoing conflict in the Anglophone regions, also claimed the lives of one civilian bystander and one separatist combatant.

Eyewitnesses reported to Cameroon News Agency (CNA) that the gunfire erupted shortly after dawn on Friday, shattering the relative calm of the area. “It started around 5 a.m.,” said a local resident who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. “We heard heavy exchanges of fire, explosions, and screams. People were running for cover as bullets flew everywhere.”

According to preliminary accounts from sources on the ground, a patrol unit of government soldiers was ambushed by a group of Ambazonia Restoration Forces (ARF) fighters while conducting routine operations in the vicinity. The separatists, armed with improvised weapons and assault rifles, reportedly initiated the attack from concealed positions in the dense bush surrounding the village.

The clash lasted for over an hour, with both sides engaging in intense combat. Government forces, caught off guard, suffered significant casualties: two soldiers were confirmed dead at the scene, their bodies later recovered by reinforcements. One soldier was taken captive by the retreating separatists, raising concerns about his fate amid reports of previous abductions in the region. Another was rushed to a nearby medical facility with life-threatening injuries, including multiple gunshot wounds.

Tragically, the violence spilled over to civilians. A 45-year-old farmer, identified only as Mr. Nfor, was caught in the crossfire while tending to his fields and succumbed to his injuries en route to hospital. On the separatist side, one fighter was killed during the exchange, with his comrades reportedly carrying away his body as they withdrew.

This latest incident underscores the escalating tensions in the Northwest Region, where Ambazonia separatists have been fighting for independence from French-dominated Cameroon since 2017. The conflict has displaced thousands and led to widespread human rights abuses on both sides, according to international observers.

Local authorities have yet to issue an official statement, but security has been heightened in Nchum-Bafut, with additional troops deployed to prevent further attacks. Residents are urging for dialogue and an end to the bloodshed that has plagued their communities for years.

BaretaNews will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more details emerge. For now, the people of Nchum-Bafut mourn their losses and brace for what may come next in this protracted struggle.