US Executes Daring Military Strike in Venezuela, Captures President Maduro on Drug Charges

By James Agbor BaretaNews – January 3, 2026

In a stunning escalation of long-simmering tensions, the United States launched a large-scale military operation in Venezuela early Saturday morning, resulting in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. President Donald Trump announced the action in a press conference, stating that Maduro had been “bum rushed” by U.S. special forces, specifically Delta Force, and flown out of the country to face narcotics and weapons charges in New York. The operation, which involved airstrikes and ground troops in Caracas, has drawn immediate international condemnation and declarations of a state of emergency from Venezuelan authorities.

Trump described the strike as a decisive blow against “narco-terrorism,” emphasizing Maduro’s alleged role in the Cartel de los Soles, a drug-trafficking network tied to Venezuelan officials. “He’s not Venezuela’s legitimate president but the head of a narco-terrorist cartel,” Trump stated, linking the action to efforts to curb the flow of drugs into the U.S. Explosions were reported across the capital, though details on casualties, damage, or the full scope of the strikes remain unconfirmed. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated no further military actions are planned at this time, amid what analysts call the largest U.S. military presence in the Americas since the Cold War.

The move comes after weeks of heightened rhetoric from the Trump administration, which has accused Maduro of rigging elections, human rights abuses, and facilitating drug trafficking, particularly cocaine, into the United States. Maduro, indicted by the U.S. Justice Department in 2020 on narcoterrorism charges, has long denied the allegations, portraying them as pretexts for imperial interference. Venezuela’s government decried the operation as “military aggression” and a violation of international law, with global reactions ranging from outrage in allied nations like Russia and China to cautious statements from others seeking more details.

Domestically, the strike has sparked division. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a vocal supporter of border security and anti-drug measures, posted a pointed critique on X shortly after the announcement. In her statement, Greene questioned the consistency of the administration’s priorities, noting her three years on the Homeland Security Committee and her staunch opposition to drug cartels. “If U.S. military action and regime change in Venezuela was really about saving American lives from deadly drugs then why hasn’t the Trump admin taken action against Mexican cartels?” she wrote, highlighting that fentanyl—responsible for over 70% of U.S. overdose deaths—primarily comes from Mexican cartels using Chinese precursors. Greene also referenced Trump’s pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, convicted of trafficking cocaine—the same drug Venezuela is accused of funneling—into the U.S.

She further suggested ulterior motives, positing that removing Maduro could be a strategic play for control over Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, potentially paving the way for future actions against Iran. Greene decried perceived U.S. hypocrisy in foreign policy, comparing it to criticisms of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s stance on Taiwan. “Is it only ok if we do it?” she asked, while clarifying she does not endorse those nations. Her post tapped into broader frustrations among Americans over funding foreign interventions amid domestic challenges like rising costs of living, housing, and healthcare.

Reactions on X echoed a mix of shock and debate. One user condemned the action as a “serious violation of international law,” while others hailed it as an end to Maduro’s regime. As Trump prepares to provide more details in an upcoming briefing, the world watches for fallout, including potential retaliatory measures and shifts in global oil markets. BaretaNews will continue to monitor this developing story.