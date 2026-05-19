The latest armed confrontation in Ekona, along the strategic Fako-Meme corridor of Southern Cameroons, once again exposes a painful reality the Yaoundé regime continues to deny. Despite years of military offensives, heavy deployments, mass arrests, and scorched-earth operations across Ground Zero, Ambazonia resistance fighters remain active, organised, and increasingly capable of confronting conventional military forces head-on.

The attack reportedly carried out by fighters identifying themselves as the Fako-Meme Unity Warriors is not merely another battlefield incident in the protracted conflict. It represents a deeper shift in the balance of psychological and tactical control within parts of Fako County and Meme County. The killing of two regime soldiers and the seizure of weapons in Ekona demonstrate that Ambazonia fighters continue to maintain operational mobility despite constant military pressure from Yaoundé.

For years, state authorities have repeatedly declared separatist forces “neutralised,” “dismantled,” or “reduced to criminal gangs.” Yet events unfolding across the Buea-Muyuka-Ekona axis tell a different story. The circulation of armed fighters openly displaying captured weapons and boldly declaring themselves the “Never Again Generation” reflects a movement that still possesses ideological commitment, local intelligence networks, and growing familiarity with guerrilla warfare tactics.

What is becoming increasingly evident is that the resistance fighters have adapted to the terrain and dynamics of the conflict far more effectively than the conventional military structure deployed by La République du Cameroun. While the Cameroon military relies heavily on armoured patrols, raids, checkpoints, and sporadic sweeps through villages, Ambazonia fighters continue to exploit speed, surprise, local geography, and decentralised operations.

The result is a military stalemate that the regime appears unable to break despite years of brutal crackdowns.

Unable to decisively defeat the fighters in direct confrontations, the occupation forces have increasingly shifted their pressure toward civilians. Across Fako-Meme County, disturbing reports continue to emerge of house-to-house raids, arbitrary arrests, torture, disappearances, and the destruction of civilian property. Entire communities have repeatedly found themselves trapped between military operations and escalating insecurity.

In many villages, civilians are now treated less as citizens deserving protection and more as instruments of war. Residents are routinely accused of collaborating with restoration forces simply because fighters operate within their communities. Homes are burnt. Young men are detained without trial. Families are displaced overnight. Businesses collapse under constant fear and instability.

This growing militarisation of civilian spaces reveals a dangerous pattern. Rather than confronting armed fighters directly in difficult terrain, the regime often responds through collective punishment against vulnerable populations. Such tactics may temporarily spread fear, but history has consistently shown that repression alone rarely defeats deeply rooted political conflicts.

The reality on the ground suggests that the conflict in Southern Cameroons has evolved beyond what military force alone can resolve. Every new clash in Ekona, Muyuka, Buea, or Mamfe reinforces the fact that the crisis remains alive despite official propaganda from Yaoundé.

The continued emergence of armed groups such as the Fako-Meme Unity Warriors also reflects a broader generational radicalisation fuelled by years of violence, displacement, killings, and failed dialogue efforts. The fighters’ declaration that they are the “Never Again Generation” carries strong political symbolism. It signals a hardened mindset among many young people who believe armed resistance is now the only language the Biya regime understands.

As May 20 celebrations approach, the contrast becomes even more striking. While the regime preaches national unity, the reality across Ground Zero remains one of military occupation, fear, bloodshed, and deepening alienation between Southern Cameroons and Yaoundé.

The longer the regime continues to prioritise force over genuine political engagement, the more the conflict risks entrenching itself for another generation. And with every new ambush, every retaliatory killing, and every civilian caught in the crossfire, hopes for peace drift even further away from the people of Ambazonia.