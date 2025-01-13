Ambazonian Bishops Conclude Buea Convention with Firm Call for Peace in Freedom War

By Andre Momo

The bishops of the Ecclesiastical Province of Bamenda in Ambazonia have concluded a significant meeting in Buea with a strong declaration addressing the ongoing conflict in the territory. The church leaders have expressed deep frustration over the persistent violence and killings perpetrated by government forces.

Held under the auspices of the Episcopal Conference of Bishops from 4 to 11 January, the gathering culminated in a strongly worded communiqué that sharply criticised the government of French Cameroun for its handling of the crisis. The bishops condemned the regime’s failure to engage in meaningful dialogue, highlighting that this inaction has only worsened the situation, leading to the daily loss of innocent lives.

The prelates took particular aim at the regime of President Paul Biya, accusing it of falsely claiming that the conflict was nearing resolution. On the contrary, they emphasised, violence has intensified in recent months. While acknowledging certain excesses committed by some freedom fighters, the bishops unequivocally called on the government to adopt dialogue as a sine qua non for genuine reconciliation and peace.

The crisis dates back to 2016, when Ambazonians called for greater autonomy in the predominantly Francophone country. Instead of addressing these concerns through dialogue, the government opted for a military response, declaring war on Ambazonia in 2017. Since then, thousands of civilians have been killed by government forces, and over a million people have been displaced, either within French Cameroun or in neighbouring countries.

In their communiqué, the bishops urged the authorities to halt the suffering inflicted on unarmed civilians and to prioritise resolving the eight-year conflict. They also highlighted the economic hardships endured by the Ambazonian people and condemned the government’s continued reliance on military solutions, describing them as ineffective and detrimental to long-term peace.

The Episcopal leaders reiterated their commitment to advocating for justice, peace, and reconciliation, calling for a genuine effort to end the suffering and bloodshed in the region.