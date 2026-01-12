Tension is rising in Bui County, following fresh accusations of betrayal, civilian abuse, and loss of territorial control along key road networks.

The dispute began last week when a fighter known as Capo raised concerns about the Bamenda–Nso–Nkambe road. He warned that the security situation on that axis had become unsafe. He accused fighters based in Bamessing of having been compromised by the Yaoundé regime, leading to a loss of effective control over the road.

These accusations were later reinforced by Major General Viper, a subordinate of FM Mad Dog. In an audio message dated January 6, Viper accused Bamessing-based fighters of turning their weapons against civilians in Bui Division. He specifically blamed them for the abduction of about 17 civilians on January 5 and warned that such actions would attract a strong response.

As allegations of banditry and civilian abuse spread, a self-styled general known as “The Only Bro,” operating from Bamessing, publicly reacted. In a video message released by his media team, he rejected all claims linking his group to kidnappings. He stated that neither he nor his fighters are involved in such activities and challenged his accusers to provide proof.

While reaffirming loyalty to Interim Government leader Samuel Sako Ikome, he called for restraint and dialogue. He said he still respects fighters in Bui and urged them to properly investigate the kidnapping crisis instead of blaming his unit. He also responded defiantly to threats against his life, stating he was ready to face any confrontation.

Against this background of internal mistrust, fighters in Bui County have announced a new directive. Effective tomorrow, all vehicles travelling to and from Bui will be diverted through Foumban in the West Region. The Bamessing axis is to be avoided until further notice.

This latest development highlights the growing internal cracks within the resistance and raises serious concerns for civilians who continue to bear the consequences of leadership disputes and unchecked armed actions.

By Lucas Muma