French Cameroun Forces Raid Kills 15 In Babanki

LRC Raid Kills 15 In Babanki
By Mbah Godlove
At least 15 people have been gruesomely killed in Small Babanki, Tubah LGA of the Mezam County by elements of La Republique du Cameroun’s (LRC) forces.
Credible sources on the ground revealed that French Cameroun’s soldiers stormed the village around 3:00 am on February 29 and brutally killed at least 15 locals.
Amongst those whose lives were claimed, BaretaNews has learned included four children, five women, and six men.
Saturday’s massacre came barely two weeks after a similar French Cameroun’s atrocity was carried out in Ngarbuh, Ndonga-Mantung County which rendered over 30 Ambazonians dead.
At a time when the regime is receiving national and international criticism for masterminding the Ngarbuh killing, its soldiers have committed yet the same heinous crime in Babanki.
Ambazonians have questioned why the Babanki killings were carried out barely less than 24 hours after dictator Biya announced a window dressing fact-finding mission in Ngarbuh whose results he and his regime had already declared.
Meantime, inhabitants of Babanki have remained in grief and consternation following the deadly invasion of their village last Saturday.
Felix Bongjoh
March 2, 2020 at 12:14 AM
MR PAUL BIYA’S MILITIAMEN ON THE RAMPAGE AGAIN. Mr. Paul Biya’s agenda with respect to Ambazonia is becoming clearer and clearer as Ambazonia bleeds everyday. His strategy now is to keep on killing innocent civilians to make a significant dent on the population. Another 15 dead today in Babanki when the world is still rolling through pain from the merciless slaughter and burning of over 30 innocent villagers, including children, women, the old and the disabled. In fact, the death toll following Ngambuh-Ntumbaw incident alone encompassing victims who died on the way to the main scene and those who were either shot or burnt alive on the scene itself before being buried in shallow graves stands at 60, according to conservative estimates. Considering the 23 dead in the aftermath of the Bui incident that saw the miraculous survival of General Effang, the death toll jumps to over 80 within a fairly short space of time. Mr. Paul Biya’s message is clear: pretend to engage with the international community, while committing mass murders here and there – a pattern very consistent with genocide, over which the international community has officially raised the alarm.
Sunshine
March 2, 2020 at 4:00 AM
biya, the bloated bloody despot of french cameroon, never to heal!!!
paul biya must annihilate all Ambazonians to resolve his senseless war on us.
biya, antanga Nji, Assummo and Sadi have the might of the french republic to kill and continue to kill us with guns purchased with Ambazonian oil money.
biya is the god of french cameroon who destroys with immense brutally all Ambazonians in Southern Cameroon.
biya is happy to shed as much blood as possible as the UN is absolutely powerless to stop him – the only solution for his stupid war is to kill all Abazonians who don’t even know what is going on.
Like hitler, paul biya is invincible and will never be judged for crimes committed against us since he sleeps with guetteres of the UN and maccron of France in the same bed
biya says, and it’s done – kill Ambazonians – they go after the weak killing, roasting and destroying our homes and villages to resolve and satisfy his animal instincts – problems he initiated.
How long will the persecution of Ambazonians persist? biya wants all Ambazonians wiped out as soon as possible.
Ambazonians will be wiped out but God’s Spirit shall revive their bones again! biya shall see Ambazonia rise again from the ashes to his dismay and finally destruction.
biya and his descendants shall be bloated with Ambazonian blood. french cameroon, a land of vagabonds shall suffer from want and waste away as they stay silent over the atrocities committed by biya in Southern Cameroon!!!