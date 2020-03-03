Macron-Dictator Biya telephone call shapes public debate
By Mbah Godlove
French President, Emmanuel Macron has discussed the ongoing Ambazonia war of independence with La Republique du Cameroun’s autocratic leader, Paul Biya.
On Sunday, March 1, 2020, the two states men hooked up on phone in a process which saw Macron dishing out information to Biya, pressuring the 87-year-old tyrant to solve the problem of Ambazonians.
Macron’s Clarion call came in the heels of the Ngarbuh Massacre of February 14, in which the colonial Military claimed the lives of over 25 Ambazonians including children and women.
The unrully and unprofessional colonial forces without any remorse for the Ngarbuh incident which had attracted much international condemnation, again went on rampage Saturday, February 29, killing at least 15 southern Cameroonians in Small Babanki of the Mezam county.
It is not clear the measures Emmanuel Macron instructed Paul Biya to implement as a way to manage the escalating tension.
However, Sunday’s telephone discussion has become a point of debate across Ambazonian as many wonder if France could facilitate the independent quest of Southern Cameroon.
White
March 3, 2020 at 11:12 PM
Niavitivity or act of weakness?only guns, weapons of all means necessary to defend themselves will free Ambazonians from lrc,Macron does not care about how many Ambazonians biya kills as long as France continue to enjoy free resources from lrc,listen to it’s french European masters,satisfy the french easy lifestyle of cheap Cameroon goods, international pressure is shaming France as Ambazonia expose the genocide & the good people of this world frown on France blood money hand in the war on Ambazonians,if all patriotic Ambazonians fund their LGA,front leaders collaborate honestly with strategies it will take less than a month to finish lrc because other powerful nations hate France biya and the ongoing atrocities, deceit and human rights abuses by the regime undermining international Laws
Mukong
March 3, 2020 at 11:12 PM
Are we that naive to expect anything from the french leeches? They are the brains behind all these mayhem from the murderous thugs of LRC that is directed against the civilian population of Ambazonia and yet we dare to read something from a telephone conversation?
On the contrary, how disgusting does it feel to know that something like this french slave call Biya is so foolish to the extend that he takes pride in being a “ngombe”.