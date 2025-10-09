Ambazonia Remains Locked Down Days Before Colonial Election

By Andre Momo

As the colonial presidential election looms on Sunday, October 12, the people of Ambazonia have made their stance unmistakably clear — they see no reason to participate in what they describe as another phase of occupation and deceit. The looming presence of Paul Biya, the long-time ruler of La République du Cameroun, serves as a painful reminder of decades of bloodshed, displacement, and unrelenting repression that have scarred the once-peaceful Southern Cameroons.

For Ambazonians, Biya’s name evokes memories of thousands of loved ones lost, homes reduced to ashes, and dreams shattered in a conflict that began with their demand for self-determination. The so-called election, they argue, only seeks to legitimize continued domination over a people who have long rejected Yaoundé’s authority.

A Region Under Lockdown

Across the towns and villages of Ambazonia, the atmosphere is one of tense calm. Residents are observing the final week of a strict lockdown, declared by pro-independence movements to ensure that no part of the territory is used to stage the colonial ritual of voting. Streets remain deserted, markets are closed, and public transport is at a standstill as citizens heed the call for resistance through civil disobedience.

Community leaders say the lockdown symbolizes defiance against colonial rule and solidarity with the freedom fighters who have taken up arms in defense of Ambazonia’s sovereignty. Despite the silence in the streets, the spirit of resistance remains unbroken.

A Farce of Democracy

In neighbouring French Cameroun, calls for change echo across social media platforms, particularly among disillusioned youth. Many openly question the possibility of genuine transformation in a system so deeply entrenched in corruption and manipulation. Their skepticism is well-founded: for over four decades, the Biya regime has maintained a tight grip on power, aided by a heavily compromised electoral body — ELECAM — whose officials are handpicked by the regime itself.

With 43 years already in power, Paul Biya’s participation in the 2025 election has drawn both ridicule and despair. If he secures yet another seven-year term, the octogenarian ruler will be 99 years old by the time it ends — marking nearly half a century of unbroken rule.

Ambazonia’s Unyielding Resolve

Despite the winds of political uncertainty sweeping across the colonial territory, Ambazonians remain resolute. To them, participation in Biya’s election would amount to betraying the blood of those who have fallen in the struggle for independence. On Sunday, as ballots are cast elsewhere, Ambazonians plan to observe a total shutdown — staying indoors while freedom fighters are expected to confront colonial forces across various fronts.

For the people of Ambazonia, the message is simple yet powerful: their land will not host a colonial election. Their hope lies not in the outcome of a manipulated vote, but in the continued push toward freedom, justice, and self-determination.

As the world watches, Ambazonia remains locked down — not in fear, but in defiant silence — a silence that speaks louder than any ballot box could.