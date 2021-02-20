Connect with us

Grief in Bafut Over Death of Diligent Commander

2 days ago

Grief in Bafut Over Death of Diligent Commander

By Mbah Godlove

The population of Mambu a village in Bafut LGA has been mourning following the painful death of a devoted Ambazonian commander.

A source within the military force in Mbamu told BN that commander Jevis Ambe fell into the hands of colonial elements in Bamenda this Saturday, February 20 as a result of a setup.

He had gone to Bamenda on the said set up a mission where he was killed by French Cameroun soldiers this Saturday, we have been reliably informed.

The mortal remains of the falling warrior were conveyed to his native Mbambu for military honors an immediate burial.

As locals continue to morn commander Javis Ambe, general Tiger has described him as a patriot who devoted his life to free his homeland.

