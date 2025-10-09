Senator Nfon Mukete’s Voter Intimidation Tactics Shamefully Undermine Democracy

By James Agbor, BaretaNews

In a disgraceful display of political thuggery, Senator Nfon Mukete IV Ekoko, the CPDM campaign manager for the South West region, has stooped to new lows by attempting to coerce workers of the Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC) into voting for President Paul Biya. His deplorable tactic? Threatening CDC workers with accusations of theft if they dare exercise their democratic right to vote their conscience. This shameful act of voter intimidation has rightfully drawn the ire of human rights lawyer Barrister Agbor Balla, who has publicly condemned Mukeke’s actions as a blatant violation of democratic principles.

In a scathing Facebook post, Barrister Balla, the Buea-based founder of the Center for Human Rights and Democracy, called out Mukeke’s reprehensible behaviour, stating, “Threatening CDC workers with accusations of theft if they do not vote for President Biya is a clear act of voter intimidation and a grave violation of democratic principles.” Balla’s words resonate with the moral clarity of a man who has long championed the rights of Cameroonians to live free from fear and oppression. His condemnation exposes Mukeke’s tactics for what they are: a desperate, unethical ploy to manipulate vulnerable workers for political gain.

Mukeke’s remarks come on the heels of the government’s payment of salary arrears owed to CDC workers from 2018 to 2022—a move widely seen as a cynical campaign strategy to bolster support for Biya, who is seeking an eighth term in office. For Mukete to exploit this long-overdue payment as leverage to strong-arm workers into voting for the incumbent is not only morally bankrupt but also a betrayal of the very people he claims to represent. It is a shameful abuse of power that reeks of desperation and underscores the CPDM’s willingness to undermine democracy to cling to control.

Barrister Balla rightly emphasized that every Cameroonian, including CDC employees, has the inalienable right to vote freely, guided solely by their conscience—not by fear, coercion, or threats. Mukeke’s rhetoric is a direct assault on this fundamental right, eroding trust, fracturing unity, and poisoning the spirit of democracy. His actions are a stark reminder of the lengths to which some politicians will go to maintain power, even if it means trampling on the dignity and autonomy of ordinary citizens.

The Senator’s conduct is not just a personal failing; it reflects a broader culture of impunity within the CPDM, where intimidation and manipulation are wielded as tools to suppress dissent and secure votes. By attempting to bully CDC workers into submission, Mukeke has shown himself to be a disgrace to public office, unfit to represent the people of the South West region. His actions deserve nothing less than unequivocal condemnation from all who value justice, freedom, and the democratic process.

As Cameroon approaches another critical election, the voices of courageous advocates like Barrister Balla remind us of the importance of standing firm against such shameful tactics. CDC workers, and indeed all Cameroonians, must be free to choose their leaders without fear of retribution. Senator Nfon Mukeke’s reprehensible behaviour must be called out for what it is: a cowardly attempt to subvert democracy. Shame on him.