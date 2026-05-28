Many youths from Nkambe in Donga Mantung County, Northern Zone of Ambazonia, are reportedly crossing into Nigeria in pursuit of so-called overseas job opportunities that never materialise. Reports emerging from Ogun State in Nigeria reveal a growing network of scammers preying on desperate young people with false promises of jobs abroad.

According to testimonies gathered, more than 300 Cameroonians are currently stranded in Ogun State, many of them allegedly living in overcrowded and miserable conditions while hiding from authorities and struggling to survive. Most victims are said to have been deceived into believing they were travelling for lucrative jobs in countries such as Mauritius and other foreign destinations.

A source working alongside Nigerian security operatives disclosed that the scam has become alarming, especially among youths from Nkambe and surrounding areas. Families continue receiving disturbing calls from stranded relatives who discovered too late that the promised jobs never existed.

One victim’s relative reportedly raised an alarm just hours ago after his sister became trapped in Ogun State through one of these fake recruitment schemes. Another family member was allegedly rescued barely two weeks ago, before fully falling into the hands of the syndicate.

The scammers are said to be using sophisticated AI-powered tricks. Victims are often instructed to contact trusted friends or relatives already under the control of the network. The fraudsters then generate fake AI images showing supposed success stories abroad, including pictures on aeroplanes, beaches, luxury hotels, and expensive restaurants, all designed to convince new victims to travel.

In another shocking revelation, a victim who believed she was travelling to Mauritius later discovered the recruiter was operating from Nigeria. When confronted over the phone about how to even reach Mauritius, the alleged scammer reportedly laughed and admitted she was simply “somewhere in Nigeria eating garri,” exposing the entire deception.

Victims are commonly asked to pay between 400,000 and 600,000 FCFA under the pretext of transportation, visa processing, and documentation. Once the money is collected, many are abandoned in Nigeria without jobs, legal papers, or the means to return home.

Families across Ambazonia are now being urged to educate relatives, especially unemployed youths, about the growing danger of fake overseas recruitment agents. Citizens are advised to request official recruitment letters for any international job offer and to verify these documents directly with embassies or consulates before making payments.

Observers say the worsening economic hardship and unemployment under the occupation regime continue pushing many young Ambazonians into the hands of international fraud networks operating across West Africa.