Colonial occupation forces stationed in Kumba, Meme County, have been left in panic and confusion following a daring operation carried out by Ambazonia Restoration Forces in Kosala, Kumba. The operation, reportedly executed with military precision and purpose, exposed once more the vulnerability of La République du Cameroun troops operating across occupied Ambazonian territory.

According to local sources, the attack unfolded over the weekend when a small unit of Restoration Fighters, believed to be less than a dozen, descended on a colonial police checkpoint in Kosala. Witnesses say the fighters launched a swift and coordinated assault, giving the enemy forces little or no room to retaliate before disappearing from the scene.

Preliminary reports indicate that at least one colonial soldier was neutralized during the operation while several others sustained serious injuries. However, due to the habitual secrecy of the Yaoundé regime concerning military casualties in Ambazonia, independent confirmation of the exact number of dead and wounded remains difficult.

In an audio message obtained by BaretaNews, the Restoration Fighters claimed that four enemy soldiers were sent to an early grave during the attack. Though the figures cannot be independently verified at this stage, the raid has once again sent shockwaves through the ranks of colonial administrators and occupation forces in Meme County.

The Kosala operation comes at a time when certain French Cameroun administrators and regime apologists in Meme had been boasting that resistance forces in Kumba and surrounding areas had been weakened or defeated. The latest attack has instead served as a strong reminder that Ambazonia Restoration Forces remain active, resilient, and determined to resist colonial occupation until the full liberation of the homeland.

Residents in Kumba have since reported increased military movements and reinforcement of colonial checkpoints across parts of the city, a move many observers describe as reactionary and symbolic rather than strategic. For many Southern Cameroonians, the latest events in Kosala reaffirm the continued presence and operational capability of pro-independence fighters defending the Ambazonian cause on the ground.