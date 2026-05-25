Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

By Mbah Godlove l BaretaNews 

Colonial occupation forces stationed in Kumba, Meme County, have been left in panic and confusion following a daring operation carried out by Ambazonia Restoration Forces in Kosala, Kumba. The operation, reportedly executed with military precision and purpose, exposed once more the vulnerability of La République du Cameroun troops operating across occupied Ambazonian territory.

According to local sources, the attack unfolded over the weekend when a small unit of Restoration Fighters, believed to be less than a dozen, descended on a colonial police checkpoint in Kosala. Witnesses say the fighters launched a swift and coordinated assault, giving the enemy forces little or no room to retaliate before disappearing from the scene.

Preliminary reports indicate that at least one colonial soldier was neutralized during the operation while several others sustained serious injuries. However, due to the habitual secrecy of the Yaoundé regime concerning military casualties in Ambazonia, independent confirmation of the exact number of dead and wounded remains difficult.

In an audio message obtained by BaretaNews, the Restoration Fighters claimed that four enemy soldiers were sent to an early grave during the attack. Though the figures cannot be independently verified at this stage, the raid has once again sent shockwaves through the ranks of colonial administrators and occupation forces in Meme County.

The Kosala operation comes at a time when certain French Cameroun administrators and regime apologists in Meme had been boasting that resistance forces in Kumba and surrounding areas had been weakened or defeated. The latest attack has instead served as a strong reminder that Ambazonia Restoration Forces remain active, resilient, and determined to resist colonial occupation until the full liberation of the homeland.

Residents in Kumba have since reported increased military movements and reinforcement of colonial checkpoints across parts of the city, a move many observers describe as reactionary and symbolic rather than strategic. For many Southern Cameroonians, the latest events in Kosala reaffirm the continued presence and operational capability of pro-independence fighters defending the Ambazonian cause on the ground.

 
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like
UN Human Rights

Colonial Terrorist-Forces Raze Down the Cocoa-Beans Hub of Fako County

Colonial Terrorist-Forces Raze Down the Cocoa-Beans Hub of Fako County The Cocoa-beans…
  • May 5, 2018
  • 3 minute read

Increased Surveillance by Colonial Forces Spurs Urgent Measures for Protection

Security Concerns Prompt Freedom Fighters to Prioritize Phone Security Amid Escalating Independence…
  • March 10, 2024
  • 2 minute read

Victoria, Buea Population In Fear As AFCON Gets Underway

Victoria, Buea Population In Fear As AFCON Gets Underway By Mbah Godlove…
  • January 9, 2022
  • 1 minute read

Ambazonians Gear Up for Historic Weekend Lockdown to Thwart Colonial Observance

Ambazonians Gear Up for Historic Weekend Lockdown to Thwart Colonial Observance As…
  • February 9, 2024
  • 1 minute read