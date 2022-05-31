Connect with us

Fear Of Insecurity To Affect Planting Season In Kumbo
Fear Of Insecurity To Affect Planting Season In Kumbo

By Mbah Godlove

Ambazonians in Kumbo, Bui, Northern Zone who are farmers have difficulties going about their work during this planting season owing to insecurity.

Reports of stray bullets killing denizens while on their farms have made many to be afraid of spending time on their farms.

Since the outset of the ongoing Ambazonian war of independence, such cases have been recurrent where many either die of stray bullets on their farms or are killed on their way home.

With this picture in their mind, there is a general fear among locals that this might likely affect the planting season.

It is worth mentioning that about 70 percent of the population relies on farming as a source of living.

With the current state of uncertainty in the people, the cost of living might skyrocket in the months ahead if proper care is not taken.

“We’re afraid to go to the farm because many have gone and never returned due to the ongoing war,” a denizen revealed to BaretaNews.

At this juncture, it is important for Ambazonians to take measures that would enable them to meet up with the foreseen food shortage in the near or far future.

