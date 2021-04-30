Fight Against COVID 19: Cases Surge in Kumba

By Mbah Godlove

As Ambazonians continue to battle the deathly coronavirus, some localities have witnessed a rise in the number of infections.

One of the areas which have recently witnessed a drastic increase in the number of cases is Kumba, meme county of the southern zone.

Medical experts in the city revealed that, the population have not be adequately respecting WHO measures to counter the pandemic.

Statistics show that, over 200persons have now tasted positive in the city of Kumba alone.

The wearing of face masks, and frequent washing of hands have be recommended to the population as ways to curb the spread of the virus.

The health care system in Ambazonia, which has largely be neglected by the colonial regime for the last 60year is facing difficulties to contain the virus.

Lack of personal, equipment and limited hospitals a some of the challenges that have been identified.