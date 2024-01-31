Freedom Fighters in Buea Send a Strong Message Ahead of Disbanded Colonial Event

By Mbah Godlove

A recent patrol by freedom fighters in Buea, the capital of Ambazonia, has garnered attention due to the reported killing of an individual identified as the brother of someone named Musonge. This incident occurred just days before the controversial 11th February celebration, a date associated with the disbanded colonial event.

In Ambazonia, Mondays are traditionally observed as ghost town days, and this holds true for residents of Buea as well. However, in the face of this decision, the freedom fighters, specifically the Fako Mountain Lion Squad, took to the streets on Monday, January 29, to enforce the ghost town operation in the hard land of the country.

Around 8 pm, these courageous warriors targeted Nuitingi, a well-known locality also referred to as the central market area, where they dealt with violators accordingly. During this operation, reports indicate that vehicles were set on fire, and the brother of a certain Musonge was allegedly crushed.

The freedom fighters used this opportunity to remind residents that the ongoing conflict is not a trivial matter, emphasizing that no one is above the cause of Ambazonia. While unconfirmed sources suggest that the deceased individual is the brother of Peter Mafani Musonge, a well-known regime supporter who previously served as prime minister in the dictatorial government in Yaounde, the details remain speculative.

Monday’s strike serves as a stark reminder to the residents of Buea that freedom fighters are vigilant, especially in the days leading up to the abolished colonial celebration on 11 February. Defiant individuals have been cautioned to prepare for potential consequences if they choose to participate in the unauthorized celebration, as restoration forces are determined to uphold the ghost town tradition.

As tensions rise and the situation unfolds, the Buea community remains on edge, navigating a delicate balance between the ghost town operations and the impending disbanded colonial event.