Shock and confusion reportedly gripped the Unity Palace in Yaoundé on May 20 after French Cameroun’s long-serving ruler, Paul Biya, allegedly collapsed during a state reception held after the National Unity Day parade.

According to reports from Jeune Afrique and sources present at the ceremony, the 93-year-old leader suddenly suffered a health scare in the presence of senior government officials, diplomats and regime loyalists gathered at the presidential palace following the military celebrations.

Witnesses say elements of the Presidential Security Directorate immediately secured the area as panic spread among guests attending the reception. Medical personnel attached to the presidency reportedly rushed to assist Biya before evacuating him to the palace medical unit, where he was allegedly placed under observation.

The incident reportedly caused tension inside Etoudi, with guests allegedly instructed not to speak publicly about what had happened. Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Secretary-General at the Presidency, is said to have appealed for silence while efforts were made to calm the atmosphere inside the palace.

First Lady Chantal Biya reportedly encouraged guests to continue the celebrations despite the growing anxiety surrounding the alleged incident.

State broadcaster CRTV reportedly cut its live transmission shortly after the situation unfolded, further fuelling speculation across French Cameroun and Ambazonia over the health condition of the ageing ruler.

The reported collapse comes amid growing concerns over Biya’s health and rumours of a possible medical evacuation to Switzerland. Sources close to the presidency had earlier spoken of disagreements over plans for another medical trip abroad, which Biya reportedly refused.

Reports also indicate that the aircraft commonly used for the president’s trips to Switzerland had remained grounded for several days before the May 20 celebrations.

As of now, the regime in Yaoundé has not issued any official statement regarding the alleged incident or Biya’s current health.