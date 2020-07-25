Barrister Tumasang Calls For Sako Draft Patience, Others Offer Clarification

Barrister Tumasang is one of the best legal mind Ambazonia has as of date. He is a sympathizer of the Sako led group, a drafter but a very principled unbiased legal luminary. As Ambazonia activist, Mark Bareta made a public call to all DRAFTERS and explained that as Meme Draft brings to end Sako,s draft period, we are expecting to see a change on the ground as from Monday 27th, July 2020 in line with the thousands of USD raised whether oral money or not. Barrister Tumasang in reacting to this, calls the attention of Mark Bareta. He writes:

“Mark lets be fair to Samuel Sako. It takes time to translate draft money to visible effects on the ground. To expect to see effects from Monday is a pipe dream. It.means we want Sako to fail. It is in our collective interest for him to succeed. You have to give him 3 months minimum from end of draft before you talk of seeing effects. We do not need to be Sako’s supporters but his success is good for Ambazonia. Let’s pray he has the wisdom to use the money wisely”

However, Tanyi Neba, Ambazonia activist offers more clarity. He went on to say drafting has been going on for months as such the effect should have been seen. He writes ” As usual in a project, everything is drawn up and financial mobilization is the last step for implementation to commence. We hope it was the process they took. If not, as we have seen fighters on the ground wagging their tails, we should no be Cameroun laughing stock because we all are very sure they are waiting as they prepare through the multiple loans and aid they have been having.”

Another, Joseph Acha in a whatsapp group said the failure of MTTB stemmed from the fact that there was no plan, no strategy, nothing in mind before the money was raised. As money came in, it was foolishly spent away from the core of defense. Acha concluded by saying that he hopes Sako draft will not go the same way

BaretaNews

