More than 208,000 candidates across Ambazonia and La République du Cameroun have begun the written phase of the 2026 General Certificate of Education (GCE) examinations amid unprecedented surveillance measures imposed by the colonial administration.

The examination exercise officially opened with History Paper One for Arts students and Chemistry Paper One for Science students at both the Ordinary and Advanced Levels. The examinations are expected to run until June 18, with candidates sitting for various subjects before concluding with Religious Studies at the Ordinary Level and Cinematic Arts at the Advanced Level.

This year’s GCE session has been marked by the controversial introduction of mandatory Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in examination centres. The measure, imposed by authorities in Yaoundé, is intended to combat examination malpractice but has raised concerns among some stakeholders who view it as an excessive monitoring mechanism.

As the examinations commenced, officials of the colonial regime, led by the Minister of Secondary Education, embarked on inspection visits to several schools to verify the effective implementation of the surveillance system. State authorities insist that the cameras will help preserve the credibility of the examination process.

Ahead of the examinations, the Cameroon GCE Board repeatedly warned candidates, invigilators and examiners against engaging in any form of malpractice. Authorities stressed that strict sanctions would be applied against anyone found violating examination regulations.

Candidates caught cheating risk suspension from future GCE examinations for up to three years. Invigilators, supervisors or examination officials accused of facilitating malpractice face severe disciplinary measures, including dismissal from service and possible criminal prosecution by the regime in Yaoundé.

The GCE Board says it is operating a zero-tolerance policy against examination fraud and maintains that the objective is to ensure that every candidate receives results that genuinely reflect his or her academic performance.

The GCE examinations remain among the most significant academic assessments in Ambazonia, with thousands of students across the territory relying on the certificates for admission to higher institutions and future career opportunities.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews