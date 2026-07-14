Residents of Great Soppo, Buea, have once again demonstrated that defending Ambazonia goes beyond resisting French Cameroun’s occupation. It also means protecting communities from criminal activities that threaten the future of the nation’s youth.

In a bold community operation carried out in Great Soppo, Fako County, local residents stormed a house believed to have become a hideout for drug users. During the operation, five suspected drug consumers and a woman accused of sheltering them were apprehended and handed over for further action.

According to witnesses, the operation followed repeated complaints from members of the community over increasing drug abuse and suspicious activities around the residence. Determined to reclaim their neighbourhood, residents confronted those inside the house before taking them into custody.

The woman was questioned by members of the community over allegations that she knowingly provided shelter to the suspected drug users, turning her home into what residents described as a gathering point for substance abuse.

Many Ambazonians have long warned that the widespread circulation of hard drugs in Ground Zero has become another weapon destroying the younger generation. Community leaders say drug abuse fuels crime, weakens resistance, and exposes vulnerable youths to exploitation by criminal networks.

The Great Soppo operation has therefore been praised by many as an act of civic responsibility and patriotism. Residents insist that safeguarding Ambazonia is not only about confronting the enemy on the battlefield but also about protecting communities from social vices that threaten the nation’s future.

French Cameroun administrative authorities had not issued any official statement at the time of publication, and it remains unclear whether the six individuals have been formally charged.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews