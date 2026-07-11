The French Cameroun regime has suspended one of its senior civil administrators in a rare disciplinary action that once again exposes the deep-rooted dysfunction within Yaoundé’s administrative machinery imposed on the people of Ambazonia.

In a decision signed on July 11, French Cameroun’s Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reform, Joseph Le, announced the four-month suspension of Mrs Tchoukou Meah Marcelline, Regional Delegate for the West Region of French Cameroun. The minister accused her of what he described as “serious breaches of her professional obligations.”

According to the ministerial decision, the suspended official will be stripped of her salary and all salary-related benefits for the duration of the four-month sanction. She will continue to receive family allowances only. The order further states that she cannot return to her post unless she receives the Minister of Public Service’s express authorisation.

Although the Yaoundé regime presented the suspension as an act of administrative discipline, observers note that such sanctions remain extremely uncommon within French Cameroun’s public service, where officials accused of corruption, embezzlement, absenteeism, abuse of office, and large-scale mismanagement of public resources routinely escape punishment.

For many Ambazonians, the development is yet another reminder of the entrenched culture of impunity that has characterised the occupation administration governing both French Cameroun and the illegally occupied territory of Ambazonia. While ordinary citizens often face swift punishment for minor infractions, politically connected officials accused of squandering public resources frequently remain untouched.

By Muma Lucas | BaretaNews