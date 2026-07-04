Hundreds of mourners on Saturday, June 4, 2026, gathered in Buea to bid farewell to one of the most influential voices ever to emerge from Southern Cameroons broadcasting. Veteran sports journalist Njomo Kevin was laid to rest after a solemn funeral Mass at the Divine Mercy Co-Cathedral, with journalists from different generations, media practitioners, family members, friends and admirers turning out to celebrate a life devoted to journalism and football.

Popularly known as Uncle Njomo, the media icon passed away on May 9 at the age of 73. Those who knew him described him as a humble professional whose contributions to sports journalism and broadcasting transformed the media landscape and inspired countless young journalists across Southern Cameroons and beyond.

Born in Kumba, Meme County, in 1952 to Bamileke parents, Njomo Kevin grew up in Southern Cameroons, where he built lifelong ties. He attended the prestigious Sasse College in Buea before furthering his studies in Nigeria, where he obtained university degrees in English and Journalism.

Upon returning home in 1979, he joined the Cameroon state broadcaster and quickly established himself as one of the country’s most respected sports commentators and broadcasters throughout the 1980s and 1990s. His unique presentation style and professionalism earned him national recognition and the popular nickname “Mr. FM.”

Njomo Kevin is widely remembered as the pioneer of Pidgin English news broadcasting in Cameroon. During his years at CRTV, he introduced what is believed to have been the country’s first Pidgin English television news bulletin, opening the airwaves to millions who found the language more accessible than English or French.

His influence stretched beyond television. He played a key role in promoting community and proximity radio broadcasting, contributing to the establishment of Mount Cameroon FM in Buea and Poala FM in Bafoussam, initiatives that brought information closer to ordinary citizens.

Even after retirement, Uncle Njomo never abandoned journalism. Through his online platform, Njomo Kevin TV, he dedicated his time to preserving the history of Cameroonian football by documenting the stories of legendary players, coaches and unforgettable sporting moments that might otherwise have been lost.

Veteran journalist and publisher Charlie Ndichia Chia paid glowing tribute to the late broadcaster, describing him as an exceptional mentor whose humility distinguished him from many in the profession.

“He was a very humble person. He never behaved like some journalists of today who think they know everything. He treated every journalist with respect, whether young or old. Njomo considered everyone a colleague and took time to mentor them.”

Beyond journalism, Njomo Kevin was an active member of the Catholic Men Association and the Sasse Old Boys Association. Although of Bamileke origin, he spent most of his life in Southern Cameroons and proudly identified as a Bamileke Anglophone, reflecting the deep bonds he built with the people and communities where he lived and worked.

With his passing, Southern Cameroons loses one of the pioneers who helped shape modern sports broadcasting and elevate Pidgin English journalism to the mainstream. His voice may have gone silent, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations of journalists across Ambazonia and beyond.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaCheck