By Mbah Godlove

An accident in Bamenda has renewed calls for vigilance and respect for the highway code.

The incident comes amid growing insecurity, raising concerns over preventable deaths caused by careless road use.

Earlier on Saturday, August 15, a motorbike carrying three passengers was involved in an accident.

The accident occurred at Veterinary Junction in Bamenda, leaving at least one person dead.

Others reportedly sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Sources said a reversing heavy-duty truck hit the motorbike as the rider navigated through traffic.

However, the exact condition of the other victims remained unclear at press time.

Several residents gathered at the scene and helped rescue the injured.

Meanwhile, residents expressed concern that the motorbike was reportedly carrying four people during a period of heightened insecurity.

They also questioned the decision to overload the bike during late Saturday traffic in the city.

The incident has therefore renewed calls for transporters and motorists to respect road safety rules.

Residents say greater discipline among road users could help reduce preventable accidents and loss of lives.

The truck driver was reportedly held by residents and questioned about the circumstances surrounding the collision.

He was asked to explain how the truck reversed into the motorbike.