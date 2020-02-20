French Cameroun Drags Ayah International Foundation To Court.
By Mbah Godlove
The President of the Ayah International Foundation, Ayah Ayah Abine has appeared at the State Secretariat Unit (SEC) in Yaounde for interrogation.
Sources say the leader of the humanitarian international organization is being accused of smuggling guns and other weapons to support activities of Ambazonian fighters.
Reports say the interrogation process was halted and adjourned to Friday, February 21, 2020.
Reliable sources revealed that the International Non- governmental Organisation was sued by Dr. Success Nkongho, who has been serving as an enabler for the Biya regime.
Commenting on Thursday’s court hearing, a former judge and one-time parliamentarian Ayah Paul Abine described it as unfortunate, stating that the allegations against the humanitarian organization were unfounded and politically motivated.
Ayah Ayah Abine on a post on Facebook writes ” I was held for about 4 hours this day at SED and later told to return home for another return to SED tomorrow @ 10 am for interrogation on an accusation by those people who deserve no publicity. All I’m told, in other words, is that the Ayah Foundation is accused of funding terrorism. It’s amazing that this case filed against the AIF, weeks after we filed a case for defamation against them, is already being heard while our case file hasn’t even been as much as touched. We even hear that the file may have disappeared. Well, Darkness can NEVER overpower light however long the duration of the night may seem”
Since the inception of the ongoing deadly conflict in Ambazonia, the Ayah International Foundation has on several occasions, reached out to thousands of refugees in Nigeria, as well as tens of thousands of others internally displaced.
Felix Bongjoh
February 20, 2020 at 11:54 PM
FIRST, THIS IS JUST ANOTHER DISTRACTION BY LA REPUBLIQUE DU CAMEROUN (LRC) TO CAMOUFLAGE THE IDENTITY OF THE REAL TERRORISTS IN AMBAZONIA. This accusation is just a distraction to downplay mounting pressure from the international community on LRC to put an end to genocidal violence carried out by its TERRORISTS, largely BIR forces and BETI-BULU MILITIAMEN. Recent acts of violence include killings at hospitals, schools and other social infrastructure.
SECONDLY, THIS SHOULD BE PERCEIVED AS A VINDICTIVE MOVE AGAINST: (i) INCREASING DIASPORA MOBILIZATION OF THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY AGAINST BIYA’S GENOCIDAL CAMPAIGN IN AMBAZONIA; AND (ii) INTERNAL COHESION WITHIN AMBAZONIA LEADING TO EFFECTIVE JOINT ACTIONS, INCLUDING LOCK-DOWNS BASED ON WIDESPREAD ACTS OF CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE.
Regarding the unfounded accusation itself against the Ayah Foundation for purchasing arms, a number of important questions must be raised: Why were the said arms allegedly bought by Mr. Ayah Ayah Abine (the son of former Chief Justice Ayah) not displayed when rejected gifts from the Ayah foundation were recently displayed at the Kondengui Central Prison in Yaounde? Why should we have to believe LRC’s story now?
At any rate, since the government of LRC has taken the Ayah Foundation to court, its accusation of the latter must be substantiated through a transparent system, by which the rule of law must be allowed to play out. Given LRC’s precarious legal framework and the questionable autonomy of its judicial branch, there are legitimate concerns and doubts as to how possible legal flaws will be resolved, as past political overtones have invariably overshadowed the unbiased administration of justice in LRC.