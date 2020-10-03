Connect with us

News

Colonial Forces Raze Village In Lebialem County
Advertisement

News

Massive Boycott of Colonial School Resumption in Ambazonia

News

Renewed Enthusiasm, Optimism As Ambazonians Observe 2020 Independence Day

News

366 Days After Fake National Dailogue: French Cameroun Counts Failures

News

Tears In Tiko Over Colonial Military Raids

News

Panic In French Cameroun Over Failure Of Operation Bamenda Clean

News

Prof Lumumba Lampoons Life Jailing Of Ambazonia Leaders: Calls For International Intervention

News

Ambazonia War Inflicts Pains On Persons With Disabilities

News

Ambazonian War Of Independence: Panic, Consternation Looms In Bamenda

News

Bamenda Bikers Nurse Aggression Over Colonial Security Mechanism

News

Colonial Forces Raze Village In Lebialem County

Published

2 days ago

on

SECRETARIES

Colonial Forces Raze Village In Lebialem County

By Mbah Godlove.

Forces loyal to the colonial regime of French Cameroun have razed a village in Fontem, Lebialem County, a source has said.

Local media reported that the elements of occupation stormed a locality known as Quibeku, burning to ashes everything considered useful thing including livestock and houses.

“I can see flames emanating from Quibeku. Military men visited the area just minutes ago,” a source said.

Frustrated at their failed attempts to control the Lebialem County in the last three years, the Biya regime forces decided to put on fire entire villages in the area.

It is worth mentioning that clashes between restoration fighters and the alien soldiers have been recurrent with the latter recording lamentable casualties.

Fontem is almost void of ordinary civilians as many locals have been forced to flee to safer areas owing to unending tension.

Colonial administrators, as well as some traditional rulers who expressly sided with the regime of occupation are also said to have fled Lebialem which is largely control by the Red Dragons of no nonsense commander, General Field Marshal.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Felix Bongjoh

    October 6, 2020 at 2:45 AM

    The unmerciful lion, Mr. Paul Biya, is roaring louder when it is too late. And we must be careful with him. Our forces on the ground must be very vigilant at this critical moment of the last stretch of our journey to Buea. Nothing should be taken for granted. Our young men and women on the ground must redouble their efforts to remain vigilant and pull down any storm blowing their way. Paul Biya needs some points to make at the UN, but he is in a predicament, as more violence and atrocities by LRC BIR forces and Bulu-Beti militiamen, and of course, enablers and infiltrators, will only work against him. Yesterday, it was Boyo. Today it is Libialem. Which target will be the next? OUR FORCES ON GROUND ZERO MUST REMAIN VIGILANT.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.