News
Colonial Forces Raze Village In Lebialem County
Colonial Forces Raze Village In Lebialem County
By Mbah Godlove.
Forces loyal to the colonial regime of French Cameroun have razed a village in Fontem, Lebialem County, a source has said.
Local media reported that the elements of occupation stormed a locality known as Quibeku, burning to ashes everything considered useful thing including livestock and houses.
“I can see flames emanating from Quibeku. Military men visited the area just minutes ago,” a source said.
Frustrated at their failed attempts to control the Lebialem County in the last three years, the Biya regime forces decided to put on fire entire villages in the area.
It is worth mentioning that clashes between restoration fighters and the alien soldiers have been recurrent with the latter recording lamentable casualties.
Fontem is almost void of ordinary civilians as many locals have been forced to flee to safer areas owing to unending tension.
Colonial administrators, as well as some traditional rulers who expressly sided with the regime of occupation are also said to have fled Lebialem which is largely control by the Red Dragons of no nonsense commander, General Field Marshal.
Felix Bongjoh
October 6, 2020 at 2:45 AM
The unmerciful lion, Mr. Paul Biya, is roaring louder when it is too late. And we must be careful with him. Our forces on the ground must be very vigilant at this critical moment of the last stretch of our journey to Buea. Nothing should be taken for granted. Our young men and women on the ground must redouble their efforts to remain vigilant and pull down any storm blowing their way. Paul Biya needs some points to make at the UN, but he is in a predicament, as more violence and atrocities by LRC BIR forces and Bulu-Beti militiamen, and of course, enablers and infiltrators, will only work against him. Yesterday, it was Boyo. Today it is Libialem. Which target will be the next? OUR FORCES ON GROUND ZERO MUST REMAIN VIGILANT.