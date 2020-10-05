Massive Boycott of Colonial School Resumption in Ambazonia

By Mbah Godlove.

Civil society actors have expressed fear over the effectiveness of the 2020/2021 Academic year owing to the deepening Ambazonian War of Independence.

After four years of School closure in Southern Cameroons as a result of deathly clashes between Restoration Fighters and Colonial forces, expert have cast doubts over the future of the school year.

As the new Academic year according to French Cameroun officials, was due to kick -start this Monday October 5, major streets remained void of persons and vehicles.

In a Media outing recently, civil society activist, Abdul Karim Ali, revealed that the current hostile atmosphere in Ambazonia cannot ensure the security of students and teachers.

The Moslem scholar unequivocally stated that just like the right to education should be respected, the right to self determination should equally be upheld.

To him, solving the ongoing deathly armed conflict create an enabling environment for effective school Resumption, given that, students and teachers cannot study under flying bullets.

Meantime, Ambazonians remained indoors on Monday against the will of the colonial Administration to return to school after four years of deadlock.