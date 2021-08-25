SCAAF REBUTTAL TO CAMEROUN: DEFENSE SPOKESMAN IS PRESENT DAY HITLER’S NAZI CHIEF GOEBBELS

Southern Cameroons Ambazonia Activists Front-SCAAF has reacted to the shameful lies sent out by the spokesman of the Cameroun Defense Forces. The spokesman who lied that Ambazonia Forces were taking cover inside the church, SCAAF is informed is now pressuring the surviving pastor to come on camera and lie. In this rebuttal, SCAAF exposes the devil himself in the name of Atonfack Guemo Cyri. Read on

SCAAF RESPONSE TO LA REPUBLIQUE DU CAMEROUN’S MILITARY COMMUNIQUE N0:00654_CP/MINDEF/019 OF AUGUST 23, 2021.

For the records; let it be known that this sacrilegious attack was an act of terrorism by the military of La Republique Du Cameroun-LRC

The deceitful communique signed by the spokesperson of the Gestapo wing of the Biya’s regime has proven once more that captain Atonfack Guemo Cyril is incarnate of the notorious chief propagandist of Hitler’s Nazi called Joseph Goebbels.

SCAAF had authoritatively confirmed that the Military of LRC attacked worshippers inside the Presbyterian church in Ntanfoang- Bali Northern Zone of Ambazonia on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Our Statement has been validated by dozens of eyewitnesses who were randomly picked.

No Ambazonian Forces or fighters took cover inside the Church at the time of the incident as stipulated by Atonfack Guemo Cyril. The bullets came from outside the church and not inside. Trying to fabricate a narrative that the bullet came from Ambazonia fighters who were hiding among the worshippers is shameful, Amateurish and an insult to the Church of God.

Note that Ambazonians are not surprised by the lies and shameful cover-up from La Republique du Cameroun. However, lies of this magnitude only add to the numerous reasons why we can never cohabit with French Cameroun.

Still fresh in our minds are the list of incidents the deceitful spokesperson of LRC Military outrightly denied their involvement; the Ngarbuh massacre, the Kumba school killing, the Bakweri Town massacre, the Ekumbe massacre, the summary execution of Teboh’s family, Baby Martha, Wazizi, among others.

Today, they claimed to be prosecuting members of their military who carried out the massacre in Ngarbuh they had initially denied.

We are told the government of LRC has made efforts to coerced the wounded pastor to give a contrary statement on live camera in the days ahead. The same shameful display which failed to bury the truth in Ngarbuh.

Lying captain Cyril must keep in mind that he is a potential ICC candidate.

Fellow Ambazonians, our victory is certain. Continue to Fund the resistance like never before.

Short live the struggle

Long live Ambazonia.

SCAAF CHAIRMAN

MARK BARETA