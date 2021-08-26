THE MODERATOR OF THE PCC SHOULD RESIGN IN SHAME-ATANGA BELMONDO, EMERITUS SCAAF SCRIBE

THE MODERATOR OF THE PCC SHOULD RESIGN IN SHAME

Last Sunday we saw videos and pictures of a macabre incident in the church house in Bali. The evidence was all glaring with church members recounting that the church house was attacked by the Cameroun military leading to the killing of a Christian and wounding the church pastor.

In a Nazi-style rebuttal, the military spokesman in Yaounde attributed the attacks on Amba fighters he qualified as terrorists. He refused the eyewitness accounts of victims who could see and identify their attackers and murderers as members of the Cameroun military.

The same day we were all flabbergasted to read a note from the synod office with the church speaking by the corner of its mouths. A mouth that has been stuff with blood money cannot defend the laity. In that piece of trash, we saw the church taking sides with the murderers with no remorse and shame. In a society where human life is respected, where humans come first, and where people who man such institutions are expected to live up to a certain standard, the moderator should be asked to step down.

It is almost a week after that incident, the said moderator has not put a foot in Bali to talk and console with the parishioners of Bali and even visit the family of the bereaved lady. We have not seen the church taken any stands to show respect, demand a thorough investigation into the issue. We have not read from the church calling on the Cameroonian government or to the Ambazonian Restoration Forces to respect the dignity and sanctity of the church. Their silence is a great noise of where their hearts are beating to. Have they been coarse by the government or are they afraid of arrest if they defend the rights of those who by vocation have chosen to meet Christ through them?

The PCC has gradually metamorphosed into a jamboree movement where huge cars are bought with church money and the church cannot defend the rights of the downtrodden. Chaucer questioned in his days, “If goal could rust, what would iron do”? It is time to save the church and ask these organized gangsters at its helm to resign.

Atanga Belmondo, USA