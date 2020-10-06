Connect with us

Colonial Governor Endorses Monday Ghost- Town: Postpones tour to Schools
Published

1 day ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

Northern zone’s colonial Administrator, Adolphe L’afrique, has honored the traditional Monday Ghost- Town operation in Ambazonia.

On Monday, October 5, a day set aside for school Resumption in La Republique du Cameroun, the Governor deferred a tour to Schools in Bamenda as a sign of respect for the traditional Ghost Town observed across Ambazonia.

Earlier this Tuesday, October 6 the Occupational leader, guided by elements of the colonial military, embarked on an inspection visit to some schools in Bamenda Capital of the Northern Zone.

The Governor’s move, according to some Ambazonians, is a way to tell the International Community that the regime of French Cameroun has lost total control to Ambazonia Fighters.

For over four years, citizens of Southern Cameroons have been battling to restore their Statehood forcefully taken by La Republique du Cameroun nearly 60 years ago.

The bloody conflict has led to the closure of schools for close to 5 Academic years running.

