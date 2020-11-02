Overwhelming Majority Of Ambazonians Stand For Independence: CDN

By Mbah Godlove

A worry raised by some dissenting voices as to whether forces fighting for the independence of Southern Cameroons is a true representation of the people has been put to rest following a recent survey conducted by the Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations, CDN.

For over four years, pro-independence fighters have been wrestling with French Cameroun’s soldiers to establish a new country, The Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Findings of a survey conducted recently by the Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations revealed that an overwhelming 86% of Southern Cameroonians believe independence is the best way to resolve the ongoing armed conflict.

The scholarly exercise whose results have been interpreted by 4Most, Credit risk, and analytics consultancy firm in London, BN has learned, sampled over three thousand respondents with a majority from the homeland.

The survey equally revealed that a great proportion of Ambazonians prefer the Common law system, Anglo-Saxon education as well as a local police force for their security.

It is worth mentioning that the research conducted by the Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations is the largest since the outset of the Ambazonian war of independence over four years ago.

Ambazonians are now hopeful that the UN which is the most credible party to mediate in the conflict, according to the findings —

would take off the task to de-escalate the prolonged conflict.

The survey conducted by the Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations comes after similar research was carried out by Cardinal Christian Tumi, about a year ago with 1000 respondents.