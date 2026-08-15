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A suspected separatist fighter identified as Brandon, popularly known as “Ojong,” has reportedly been killed by fellow fighters in Kumbo, Bui County.

Local sources said Brandon was allegedly involved in criminal activity in and around Kitirwum and Wansia. Residents reportedly accused him of theft and abusing several women in the community.

The incident that allegedly triggered his killing involved an elderly passenger travelling in a commercial vehicle.

According to local accounts, Brandon confronted the elderly man and demanded money. When the passenger said he had none, Brandon allegedly attacked him.

Sources said the assault left the elderly man with a serious eye injury. The incident reportedly angered other fighters who witnessed it or later learned about it.

BN gathered that the fighters subsequently decided to punish Brandon themselves. He was reportedly taken to Dzeng, where he was allegedly killed.

However, the exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. The allegations have also not been independently verified.

Meanwhile, the aftermath reportedly created difficulties for Brandon’s family. Local sources said relatives initially refused to claim his body.

He was eventually buried by a Catholic priest. Sources said the decision followed the strong Catholic faith of his late parents.

The killing highlights growing tensions within armed groups operating in parts of the North West. It also raises questions about accountability and internal punishment among fighters.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews  

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