By BaretaNews | 28 September 2026

Author and BaretaNews founder Mark Bareta Bara has announced the release of the second edition of his book, The Never Again Generation: Bullets Versus Social Media, eight years after the publication of the first edition.

Subtitled “A Narrative History of Southern Cameroons and the Ambazonian Struggle,” the new edition revisits the period covered in the original book before extending the narrative through major developments up to September 2026.

The first edition was published on 23 August 2018 and primarily chronicled developments during the early years of the crisis. Bareta had indicated at the time that a subsequent edition would follow as events continued to unfold.

The expanded second edition is presented as a record of the experiences, debates, successes, failures and defining moments that have shaped the period. Bareta says one of his central motivations for producing the book is the importance of people who witnessed and participated in historical events documenting their own experiences for future generations.

“This is more than a book. It is a record of our generation — our successes, our failures, our sacrifices and our story.”

Available Worldwide

The Never Again Generation: Bullets Versus Social Media — Second Edition is now available through Amazon in Kindle, paperback and hardcover formats.

A limited number of physical copies will also be available directly from the author, including signed copies, while additional copies will be available during planned book-launch events.

The book carries a foreword by Dr Tapang Ivo Tanku and is published by Bareta Media and Communications C.I.C.

International Book Tour Planned

Bareta has also announced plans to take the book directly to Ambazonian communities in several countries.

The proposed tour is expected to begin in the United Kingdom, followed by engagements in Belgium, Finland, South Africa and Canada. Exact dates and venues will be announced separately as arrangements are confirmed.

He is also inviting Ambazonian communities in other countries—including France, the Netherlands, Ghana and elsewhere—to organise local engagements if they would like to host a book discussion and launch.

Bareta says the events do not need to be elaborate, arguing that the objective is to bring people together around the book, discuss the historical record and create opportunities for wider community conversations.

Proceeds to Support Prisoners of Conscience

Bareta has further announced that 100% of proceeds from the book after production costs will go towards supporting prisoners of conscience through NERA 10.

The initiative connects the publication of the book with a stated commitment to provide material support to detainees and prisoners through the NERA 10 framework.

Documenting a Generation

At the heart of the second edition is a broader argument about historical memory: that those who live through major periods of political and social upheaval should leave behind their own records rather than allowing subsequent generations to depend solely on retrospective accounts.

With the second edition now released, Bareta says the next phase will be taking that conversation directly to communities through the planned international tour.

The Never Again Generation: Bullets Versus Social Media — Second Edition is available now.

Kindle | Paperback | Hardcover | Signed physical copies available directly from the author and during book-launch events.