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A white 4MATIC Mercedes-Benz reportedly crashed into two Toyota Carina E vehicles in Molyko, Buea, on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. near the Presbyterian Church area.

According to local sources, residents heard a loud crash before discovering the damaged vehicles.

The Mercedes-Benz had reportedly left the Las Vegas area and was travelling towards UB Junction when the crash occurred.

Sources said the vehicle was moving at high speed before losing control and hitting the two parked cars.

The driver reportedly left the scene shortly after the accident.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.

No official information has been released regarding possible injuries.

The accident comes amid growing concerns over road safety and increasing reports of crashes around Buea.

Lucas Muma | BaretaNews  

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