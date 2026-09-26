Two colonial slaves were shot in separate incidents in Bamenda on Friday, September 25, 2026.

The first victim was Dohbit Sama Alfred, the CAMPOST Regional Delegate for the Northwest Region.

He was reportedly attacked around Foncha Junction while travelling in his vehicle.

According to local reports, armed men stopped him and demanded his phone.

He was reportedly shot in the right foot as he searched his pockets for the phone.

The attackers reportedly fled immediately after the shooting.

Dohbit Sama Alfred was first taken to the PMI in Nkwen.

They later transferred him to another health facility in Bamenda.

He is reportedly responding well to treatment and remains stable.

The second victim was Benyella Godwin Tafoang, Principal of Government Bilingual High School Atiela in Nkwen.

He was reportedly attacked while travelling to school on the same Friday.

According to local accounts, the school administrator sustained gunshot wounds to both legs and his buttocks.

He was subsequently taken to hospital, where he is reportedly receiving treatment.

Both attacks are being attributed to suspected Ambazonian fighters.

The two incidents come amid increased attacks across Bamenda as October 1 approaches.

Ambazonia marks October 1 as its Independence Day.

Local reports indicate that attacks have intensified in recent days, particularly against security personnel and individuals viewed by fighters as supporting the La République du Cameroun administration.

The attacks come amid heightened tensions and increased security measures across the Northwest ahead of October 1.

However, the circumstances surrounding Friday’s shootings could not be independently established. Two government officials were shot in separate incidents in Bamenda on Friday, September 25, 2026.

The first victim was Dohbit Sama Alfred, the CAMPOST Regional Delegate for the Northwest Region.

He was reportedly attacked around Foncha Junction while travelling in his vehicle.

According to local reports, armed men stopped him and demanded his phone.

He was reportedly shot in the right foot as he searched his pockets for the phone.

The attackers reportedly fled immediately after the shooting.

Dohbit Sama Alfred was first taken to the PMI in Nkwen.

An Army Rescue ambulance later transferred him to another health facility in Bamenda.

He is reportedly responding well to treatment and remains stable.

The second victim was Benyella Godwin Tafoang, Principal of Government Bilingual High School Atiela in Nkwen.

He was reportedly attacked while travelling to school on the same Friday.

According to local accounts, the school administrator sustained gunshot wounds to both legs and his buttocks.

He was subsequently taken to hospital, where he is reportedly receiving treatment.

Both attacks are being attributed to suspected Ambazonian fighters.

The two incidents come amid increased attacks across Bamenda as October 1 approaches.

Ambazonia marks October 1 as its Independence Day.

Local reports indicate that attacks have intensified in recent days, particularly against security personnel and individuals viewed by fighters as supporting the La République du Cameroun administration.

The attacks come amid heightened tensions and increased security measures across the Northwest ahead of October 1.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews