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At least five young members of Ark of God Ministries have died after a canoe capsized in Mudeka, Tiko Subdivision.

The victims were travelling from John Chi Island on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

They had participated in developmental activities on the island ahead of Apostle John Chi’s 50th Jubilee celebration.

Among the deceased is Bemsimbom Phinna, a Level 300 English Law student at the University of Buea.

Phinna, a native of Kom in Boyo County, was reportedly among the passengers returning from the island.

BaretaNews gathered that the group had spent the day preparing the island for the September 26 celebration.

The church reportedly operates two canoes for transporting workers and visitors between the island and the mainland.

The church normally provides life jackets to passengers before each trip.

However, the second group reportedly left the island without waiting for the first canoe to return with the life jackets.

The first canoe had departed around 5:30 p.m. with workers wearing life jackets.

The trip normally takes about 15 minutes each way.

According to accounts gathered by BaretaNews, the second canoe operator became concerned as darkness approached and rain appeared imminent.

He reportedly decided not to wait for the life jackets and began transporting those waiting on the island.

The canoe was reportedly carrying about 30 people, exceeding its authorised passenger capacity.

It subsequently capsized, throwing passengers into the water.

The canoe operator reportedly rescued about 20 people from the water.

Phina

At least five people have been confirmed dead, while others remain unaccounted for.

The injured survivors are receiving treatment at Mutengene Baptist Hospital.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Tiko District Hospital mortuary.

The accident has plunged families, friends, and members of Ark of God Ministries into mourning.

At the time of the incident, Apostle John Chi was reportedly in Bafoussam on a philanthropic mission.

The tragedy occurred just days before his scheduled 50th Jubilee celebration on September 26.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews 

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